Instant karma

For years, instant coffee has been an uninspiring, only-when-all-else-fails way of getting a caffeine fix. Tastewise, it is akin to hot brown water. Keurig pods and their ilk represented a leap forward on the evolutionary flavor chain, but they require an apparatus that leaves a sizable countertop footprint, making them ill-suited for all but suburban mega-kitchens and corporate break rooms.

Kara Cohen and Ilana Kruger knew there had to be something better. That’s why the two friends started Dripkit in late 2017. Dripkit is an instant-coffee package that nestles on the rim of a mug. Simply pour hot water through a built-in filter and—voilà—instantly enjoy a hot cuppa joe that stands up to anything a hifalutin’ barista would serve.

Dripkit’s unique contribution both to product design and the elevation of coffee quality caught the attention of like-minded innovators Dark Horse Wine. Dark Horse has captured fans’ attention with its iconic package and portfolio of high-quality wines that outperform their price. The popular wine brand is backed by winemaker Beth Liston, a California native with a passion for pushing the boundaries of traditional wine techniques to craft wines that defy expectations.

Dark Horse recognized Dripkit’s founders with a Spotlight citation at the “Innovation by Design” event during the fourth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City in October. “At Dark Horse Wine, we do things differently and always question convention,” Liston says. “We are honored to share in the celebration of Dripkit’s innovative founders who act boldly and exceed expectations.”

DREAMERS AND DOERS

Dark Horse Wine teamed with Fast Company earlier this year to showcase the “Dreamers and Doers” of this generation. The partnership was conceived around the idea of recognizing the stories of dark horses in different fields or areas of expertise who achieved success despite the odds being stacked against them. “Dripkit immediately stood out to us because of our shared commitment to deliver uncompromising quality in whatever moment or occasion the consumer desires,” says Carmen-Maria Navarro, director of marketing for Dark Horse.

As it turns out, “dreamers and doers” perfectly describes both Cohen and Kruger. The pair met after the latter posted a roommate-wanted ad on Craigslist that, instead of the usual get-to-know-you questionnaire, asked, “What is your favorite Disney character?” Cohen was the only prospect who didn’t respond with “a princess.” (She chose the genie from Aladdin.) After a three-hour Skype chat, Cohen arrived at Kruger’s apartment in Brooklyn, where they became fast friends.

While Kruger was in Israel on an extended vacation, she would often complain to Cohen that she couldn’t find a decent cup of coffee. Then the two noticed that friends and family would bring their own coffee with them when they traveled.