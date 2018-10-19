Cold or flu? Here’s where to track CDC outbreak data for 2018-2019

Last year’s flu season was especially awful for vulnerable populations, including children. According to the CDC, some 183 flu-related pediatric deaths were reported for 2017-2018, almost double the number of deaths during the same period two years earlier. The agency said activity began to increase in November, peaked in January and February, and remained high even in March.

Sadly, this season is already off to a tragic start, as the CDC reported today that the flu has already claimed its first pediatric death. The death was reported as part of the agency’s weekly surveillance report, which resumed its tracking of flu activity last week after its usual summer break.

To help people keep track of outbreaks in their area, the CDC publishes new information—and a number of interactive maps—on its weekly surveillance reports.

Tragically, the first pediatric death in the U.S. this #fluseason has been reported in the latest #FluView. Even 1 death is too many. We encourage everyone 6 months and older to get a #flu vaccine today as the first and most important step to #fightflu. https://t.co/d7ZpbN4Iaw pic.twitter.com/4UafPiItGz — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) October 19, 2018

The good news, at the moment, is that flu activity remains low throughout the country—with local activity reported in North Dakota and Massachusetts, and only sporadic activity elsewhere. But the CDC warns that the flu season is upon us. Vaccinations remain the best way to prevent the flu, and the CDC is recommending that you do that before the end of this month.

