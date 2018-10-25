Tazo tea taps drag queen Alyssa Edwards as its first camp counselor

Tazo wasn’t kidding about their new campaign “Brew the Unexpected”: The tea brand has brought on RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards to be their inaugural camp counselor at Camp Tazo , a three-day sleepaway camp for adults in Austin. Just take your time to digest that sentence.

Camp Tazo is slated for next year and will feature an itinerary of activities meant to push people out of the comfort zones.

Even though Edwards, whose real name is Justin Johnson, didn’t win season five or All-Stars season two of Drag Race, she emerged as one of the most popular contestants from the show, most recently landing a Netflix docu-series, Dancing Queen, based about her Texas dance studio Beyond Belief Dance Company. Edwards’ southern charm, endless catchphrases, and signature tongue pop make her an ideal spokeswoman for any brand, which is why Tazo reached out to Johnson to bring Edwards’ energy to their campaign. But Johnson admits being very hesitant about the idea at first.

“When this was presented to me, it sat on my desk for a couple of days,” Johnson says. “I was skeptical, like this going to be ‘spill the tea’ or ‘what’s the tea’–those kinds of things. I open it up and it says, ‘Brew the Unexpected’–that caught me right there.”

Tazo commissioned a study for the campaign that found 75% of Americans wish they could get out of their comfort zone but don’t know how, and 72% regret not trying something new versus trying and failing.

It’s something just about anyone can relate to–and Johnson is no different. Before going on Drag Race, he hid the fact that he did drag from his dance students and their parents. So when the season five trailer dropped for the world to see, Johnson says he was bracing for the worst.

“I was very afraid that I was going to be judged, that my art would be judged, my work. And as a businessman I didn’t know if I was going to be taken seriously,” Johnson says. “I had so many what-ifs, but they’re like, we appreciate, we accept, and we celebrate everything about you, Justin. You are exactly what we hope our child can grow up to be.”