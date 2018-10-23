Uber’s shot at replacing personal car ownership starts with Jump Bikes

On a cool, sunny afternoon in mid-June, Jump founder and CEO Ryan Rzepecki is riding one of his company’s bright red e-bikes down Market Street in San Francisco, thinking about the past. He’s been a bicycle evangelist since the mid-2000s when he discovered that commuting around New York City made much more sense on the back of a bike than just about any other way. Back then, he was a grad student in urban planning at Hunter College. He started Jump in 2008–originally under the name Social Bicycles–while working a day job in the bike program with the New York City Department of Transportation.

“For eight years, I couldn’t get any funding,” he says. “No one cared.” But advances in mobile technology, the explosion of dockless bike sharing in China in 2016 and 2017–and the influx of capital that followed–changed everything. “In the span of two or three months, suddenly everyone was interested. It was very validating that something I cared about was proven right.”

Rzepecki moved to San Francisco this past January. In April, Uber acquired Jump for a reported $200 million. “This is the first time I’ve had a boss in 10 years,” he says. Since the acquisition, it’s become clear that Uber and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi don’t see Jump as an interesting side business, but rather as a key part of the company’s pivot from ride-hailing giant to diversified mobility platform, as well as an integral piece of their vision for what cities will look like in the next decade.

“The goal is to make these ubiquitous, so they become a real alternative to transport in general, but especially car transport,” Khosrowshahi tells me the following day as we walk among dozens of the bikes at the Jump warehouse on a downtown San Francisco side street. “In a city like San Fran, the weather being what it is, it’s totally doable. We have enough cars. We have to get some bikes out there.”

At the moment, Jump’s pedal-assisted electric bikes are available through the Uber app in just 10 cities, and in most of those cities, the footprint is relatively modest. In San Francisco, the city just raised the cap on Jump’s total number of bikes in operation from 250 to 500. But each bike is being used heavily–on average between seven and 10 times a day–mostly for short journeys.

“One of the most important factors that convinced me we’ve got to get Jump is that the average length of trip is 2.7 miles,” says Khosrowshahi. “Thirty-five percent to 40% of Uber rides are 2.7 miles or less. So this product can sit right on top of the Uber product. My attitude is you can either cannibalize yourself, or someone else cannibalizes you.”

So far, this theory has been at least partially borne out. Between February and July of this year, Uber users who tried Jump made 15% more trips on the Uber platform. The increase was fueled by e-bike utilization: Ride-hailing trips actually declined by 10% among these riders, and by 15% during regular commuting hours. One of the consistent knocks against Uber and other ride-sharing companies is that they’ve introduced a profusion of new cars onto already congested city streets. “This,” says Rzepecki, “is a great chance to offload congestion, where a bike is actually more affordable, better, and faster for shorter trips.”