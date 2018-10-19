Top 5 Ads of the Week: Burger King’s nightmare, Ted Cruz loves White Castle

When I was a kid, my dad told me eating cheese before bed would give me nightmares. This could’ve been due to his natural paternal instinct to protect me from the darker elements of a childhood imagination. That, or he just didn’t feel like sharing his tasty snack with a rugrat who couldn’t tell the difference between his pricey old cheddar and Kraft singles. Either way, it had me dodging most dairy at bedtime for a while and introduced me to the concept of food influencing dream and nightmare potential. Now Burger King is doing the same thing with its new “Nightmare King” Halloween burger. A perfect late-night snack for the bravest among us. Onward!

Burger King “Nightmare King”

What: A new Halloween burger promotion from Burger King that claims to give people nightmares.

Who: Burger King, David Miami

Why we care: Look, does it really matter if this burger gives you nightmares or not? It’s still a funny gimmick that appeals to people’s love of all things weird and quirky. It’s fast food trash talk fuel. Of course people are going to order this to find out if it works. And if it doesn’t? They’ll still be talking about that green bun.

Fire Ted Cruz “Ted Cruz loves White Castle”

What: Our newest Texas diner buddy Sonny Carl is back in another anti-Ted Cruz ad directed by Richard Linklater.

Who: Fire Ted Cruz, Richard Linklater

Why we care: After laughing at Ted Cruz’s claim of being “tough as Texas” last week, Carl’s back questioning the sanity of Cruz labeling his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.” We see footage of Cruz professing his love of White Castle, before Carl points out there isn’t a White Castle within 900 miles of Texas. (It’s not in Canada, either.)