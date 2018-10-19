Hy-Vee meat Salmonella recall: 6 products to avoid right now

Grocery chain Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling six of its meat and potato products due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, the company said yesterday. The recall affects products in all eight states where the company operates: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

According to the recall notice published by the FDA, the potential contamination was discovered after McCain Foods—a supplier for the West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee—said it was recalling caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients in the six affected Hy-Vee products.

No illnesses have been reported as of yet.

Below is a list of the impacted products. All of them have “best if used by” date of October 22, 2018, or sooner. If you have any of these products in your fridge, don’t eat them! Throw them away or bring them back to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers –8 ounce each (UPC Code 023092600000)

–8 ounce each (UPC Code 023092600000) Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato –5 ounce each (UPC Code 023755400000)

–5 ounce each (UPC Code 023755400000) Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty –6 ounce each (UPC Code 023100200000)

–6 ounce each (UPC Code 023100200000) Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger –6 ounce each (UPC Code 023168400000)

–6 ounce each (UPC Code 023168400000) Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss –2 ounce each (UPC Code 023164300000)

–2 ounce each (UPC Code 023164300000) Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss–12 count, 30 ounces (UPC Code 023266600000)

