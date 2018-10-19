Lufthansa and IBM Watson think AI can convince you to use your vacation days

Lufthansa has teamed up with IBM Watson Advertising to launch an AI-powered ad, a first for the airline industry. The campaign focuses on exploring a world of new possibilities in an effort to get would-be travelers off the couch and into a seat on one of Lufthansa’s planes.

The interactive ads, powered by IBM Watson, let consumers chat in natural language and ask general airline questions about what it’s like to fly Lufthansa. The ads (being ads and all) also try to lure customers into taking a European vacation by showing them photos of Rome, Paris, and Barcelona, as well as offering travel tips and vacation ideas accompanied by a link to a flight reservation page.

“Lufthansa continues to drive value to the consumer through the use of new and innovative technologies such as A.I., both on our aircraft and off,” said Benita Struve, Lufthansa’s head of marketing communications and campaigns, in a statement. “This marketing campaign not only inspires exciting travel, it also utilizes the most innovative methods to provide a personalized experience.”

Currently the AI-powered ad campaign is running on weather.com, The Weather Channel app, and across Lufthansa’s digital advertising ecosystem. You can also give it a try on Watson Advertising’s website.