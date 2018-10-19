Uber now lets you call your driver using VOIP

Riders typically contact their Uber driver before they arrive for the pickup if they are running late or think they’ll have other problems meeting at the pickup point. Now the company has added the ability to VOIP your driver in addition to texting, using in-app messaging, or a regular phone call, reports Engadget. VOIP is the ability to place a voice call over a data network instead of a cellular one. The tech is already used for services such as Skype, FaceTime, and WhatsApp calls.