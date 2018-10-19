Tesla announces a cheaper, midrange version of the Model 3

If you’ve been waiting for the price of a Tesla to drop before you buy one, now might be the time to plunk down that cash. The company has announced a new midrange version of the Model 3 that starts at $45,000.

Just released lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3 & super simple new order page https://t.co/cz0TQn7IOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

The midrange version has the same battery pack as the long-range model but uses fewer cells. That means the midrange model will get you 260 miles on a charge and has a top speed of 125 mph and goes from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That compares with the long-range Model 3 that has a top speed of 145 mph and goes from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Announcing the new version of the Model 3, Tesla said in a statement:

“As Model 3 production and sales continue to grow rapidly, we’ve achieved a steady volume in manufacturing capacity, allowing us to diversify our product offering to even more customers. Our new mid-range battery is being introduced this week in the US and Canada to better meet the varying range needs of the many customers eager to own Model 3, and our delivery estimate for customers who have ordered the Standard Battery is 4-6 months.”

But if you still want to hold out for an even cheaper Tesla, the company has promised a base model that will cost $35,000 sometime in 2019.