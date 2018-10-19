Ford’s new Mustang gets leaked on Instagram

The upcoming 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of the most anticipated cars of 2019, and Ford has carefully built up hype around it. But all that might have been for naught as it appears a 20-year-old with the Instagram handle @sinister_lifestyle just leaked the first clear photograph of the car months before its official unveiling at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit this upcoming January.
@sinister_lifestyle, also known as Kyle, posted a photo he said was sent to him that is allegedly a legit pic of the 2019/2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. But if it is legit (and the consensus says it is), how did Kyle get the snap? Most likely it was sent to him by a car dealer attending a national dealer meeting in Las Vegas. Ford would presumably show off the car there–under tight NDAs–to dealers to whet their appetite for their 2019 flagship, says Road and Track.
The New 2019/2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500! If you work at a Ford dealer and will sell me this car at MSRP please direct message me! I will leave a deposit today! ???????????????? (Disclaimer: Photos were sent to me via Instagram direct message. I am not the originator of this photo. Only a repost with my watermark)