How Women Who Code is making sure women aren’t pushed out of tech jobs

You would think that holding both undergraduate and master’s degrees from Stanford (the latter in computer science) would make finding a job in tech a cinch. Facebook, Google, and the like are willing to pay top dollar for these candidates , even at the internship level. Not so for Kate Heddleston.

Heddleston is currently an engineering manager at Shift Technologies, a startup that helps people buy and sell cars. But before she landed her first official job as a software engineer in 2011, Heddleston applied for a tech project management role at Google. Yet when she got to the last round of interviews, she was told by one of the female interviewers that she should go for a marketing role instead.

“I wanted to be a software engineer,” she says, still puzzling over the memory. Heddleston’s undergraduate degree in communications might have been the reason for the suggestion. However, it also had overlaps with computer science at Stanford where there is an effort to have students learn about the interaction of humans and machines. It was not a role she wanted, so Heddleston did not get the job. “It really bothered me at the time,” she confesses. And several years later, she read about Google trying to get more women in tech roles. “[They] told me to leave this field,” she says. “That attitude was pretty harmful and really sad.”

Unfortunately, it was all too familiar to Heddleston, who says she was often one of a small cadre of women in her computer science classes, and there weren’t many female-oriented communities in the discipline. “I didn’t know how I did on tests,” she explains, because there wasn’t a large group of female students to discuss and compare. “Having those reference points means more than you realize,” she says.

Feeling isolated, Heddleston had a hard time soldiering on in her chosen field, but says that things started to change when she attended PyCon and met a group of women all versed in the same programming language that she could share experiences with. Then two years ago, she joined Women Who Code at the urging of Alaina Percival, the CEO of the global community. That, says Heddleston, was a significant step toward feeling like she really belongs. “Community enables women to stay in the field longer,” she says, because they aren’t faced with the loneliness of being the only one in the room. That in turn, she says, can change the demographics of tech, and helps companies learn how to create more egalitarian environments.

Unfortunately, Heddleston’s story will sound familiar to too many women in tech where the numbers continue to be woefully low. A recent study by the National Center for Women in Information Technology (NCWIT) revealed that women held 57% of all professional occupations, yet they held only 25% of all computing occupations. And the numbers are even lower when considering women of color; for example, Latinas and black women hold only 1% and 3% of these jobs, respectively.

Changing that ratio was the primary motivator for Percival to get involved at the inception of Women Who Code. At the time, Percival says, she was working within tech herself and noticed that less than 5% of women were getting recruited into top engineering positions. Women Who Code promised to give them a place to learn new skills, develop their careers, and find themselves in a community where the challenges of being underrepresented could be discussed openly and constructively–and successes could be celebrated.