Are you smarter than Bill Gates about climate change? Take this quiz to find out

The Microsoft cofounder launched the Breakthrough Energy Coalition two years ago, and they just signed a $115 million clean energy investment fund in the EU. Plus, Gates has joined an international coalition determined to figure out how to protect people from heat waves, floods, and storms as the temperatures rise and the climate shifts. The Global Center on Adaptation will advance “bold actions to help societies across the world become more resilient to climate-related threats” and hopefully help the human race survive extreme weather.

“We are at a moment of high risk and great promise,” Gates said in a press release. “We need policies to help vulnerable populations adapt, and we need to ensure that governments and other stakeholders are supporting innovation and helping deliver those breakthroughs to the people and places that need them most.”

For the effort, Gates has teamed up with former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, and 17 countries, including China, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Canada, and the U.K. (but not the U.S., natch).

So yeah, Gates knows a lot about climate change. But perhaps you know more? If so, Gates is challenging you to test your knowledge and try to beat his score. Take this quiz and find out if you have what it takes.