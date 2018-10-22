Apple Beats 1 just opened an NYC studio

After opening branches in London and Los Angeles, the company finally got around to opening a New York studio for its Beats 1 crew. The studio is located in Manhattan’s Union Square. “I want this space to represent the sound and energy of New York, and how multicultural this city is,” said Ebro Darden, host of New York’s seminal radio program Ebro in the Morning and a Beats 1 legend.

To mark the occasion, Apple Music threw a FOMO-worthy party, with Beats 1 talent coming together from around the world to kick it with Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Joyner Lucas, Diana Gordon, Abir, Teyana Taylor, Nina Sky, and many more. “This is a huge moment,” said Zane Lowe, the OG Beats 1 DJ. “We are fully functioning in one of the greatest cities in the world now.”

Now that the New York space is open for business, Beats 1 hosts and artists will be able to tape their shows whenever they’re in town, or just get on the mic to broadcast live to over 100 countries globally. Beats 1 already has a killer roster with Nicki Minaj, Elton John, Mike D, and The Weeknd broadcasting their thoughts to an ever-growing number of Apple Music subscribers. Now that they have a New York operation, perhaps that roster will somehow grow even cooler.