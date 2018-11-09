Chilling lessons from a 6-month journey to the edge of the Earth

In the late 19th century, Arctic mania gripped the world. Explorers raced to discover the North Pole, and some held that they’d find a paradisiacal lost civilization there–before explorers arrived in 1909 to find a frozen ice cap.

Little more than a century later, the Arctic is in the midst of “the most unprecedented transition in human history,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, spurring another international race to control the top of the world. The rapid loss of ice in the Arctic is transforming life for the people and animals who live there and amplifying rising temperatures all over the world. Indigenous peoples are struggling to maintain their traditional livelihoods. Without ice to protect them from erosion, coastal communities are literally falling into the sea. Countries like Russia, Canada, and the United States are moving to develop their military capabilities to take advantage of the newly opened polar sea–and lay claim to the oil, gas, and mining resources there.

“To put it into context, the latest prediction are that the Arctic Ocean will be ice-free in the summer in 12 years time,” says Dutch photojournalist Kadir Van Lohuizen. “Which also partly explains the heightened military activity, because suddenly Arctic nations like Russia, Canada, the U.S., et cetera, in the future will be very close neighbors.”

The Arctic is literally a new frontier–which makes it an appropriate title for the ambitious six-month project recently completed by Van Lohuizen and fellow photojournalist Yuri Kozyrev.

The duo, who have independently spend decades as photojournalists in conflict zones all over the world, worked together to win a €100,000 grant from the Fondation Carmignac for investigative photography last year. Their goal? Travel almost 10,000 miles around the Arctic–with Russian-born Kozyrev taking the Eastern route and Van Lohuizen going west–to document the new frontier. The results of that journey, a book and exhibition at the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie in Paris, were revealed this week.

“It’s a very important story for the whole world, not just the countries that have coastlines around the Arctic–for everybody,” says Kozyrev. “Now, what is really important is to show it, to show around the world just what is happening in the Arctic.”

The Carmignac’s Photojournalism Award has been around for almost a decade, but this was the first time two photographers have ever won the award in a single year.