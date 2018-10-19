How your boss can help you get your dream job (that’s not your current one)

One of the most important factors of a great resume is including data to back up your claim of being a great employee. Anyone can say that they are a great employee, but very few people can show it. If you can articulate what you’ve accomplished and what you can bring to the table, this will greatly increase your chances of landing the job. With that in mind, if you’re not used to gathering data about yourself, it can be overwhelming and intimidating.

advertisement

advertisement

Start by doing some research When it comes to gathering data to put on your resume, start by doing a bit of research on yourself. Look back at your schedule and see what projects you’ve taken on. Take note of any metrics or accomplishments that come to mind, then continue to build from there and create an outline of what additional information could better articulate your accomplishments. This will help you when you go to write your resume, but it will also give you a clear picture of what kind of information you’re looking for when you do approach your boss. Approach your boss with positivity When you’re trying to gather data to include on your resume, it can seem scary to approach your boss as part of your research, but it doesn’t have to be. Position it in a positive light and phrase it in a way so you can show that you want to use the information to grow. Even if you’re ultimately approaching your boss to gather data to include on your resume, this isn’t a bad thing. Updating your resume does not automatically mean that you’re unhappy in your current role. It just means that you’re being proactive! A great way to reach out to your boss without sending the wrong message could go something like this: Hi [Name],

advertisement

I was looking back on some past projects I’ve worked on, and wanted to touch base to gather some feedback. I really enjoyed working on [project] and would love to hear your take on the execution, the results, and how I can further develop my capabilities going forward. Let me know if there’s a good time to put something on the calendar! Thanks, [Name] Come to the meeting prepared Bring the research and results that you’ve come up with so you can show that you’ve put effort into it. This will give your boss the message that you’re taking ownership for your actions, being proactive about how you can improve, and putting in a shared effort to gather information. Additionally, make sure that you bring a notebook or laptop to take notes on the feedback you receive so you don’t miss anything. Finally, come in armed with questions. Show what you’ve come up with and ask clarifying questions. For example, you can discuss that you noticed a spike in consumer engagement after you completed the project and ask if your boss has any specific numbers on engagement so you can measure the effects of your work.

advertisement

You could also discuss any weak points. From there, you can ask for improvement strategies or point out potential solutions that you’ve come up with. While you might not think of weak points as beneficial when you’re gathering data to include on your resume, you can phrase it in a positive way like this: Identified project weaknesses including X and Y, and worked with senior management to strategize potential solutions to improve project results and optimize internal project management processes. Tell your boss that you’d like to use this information If you’re discussing external clients and client information to gather data, be sure that you can legally use this information on a resume or public platform such as LinkedIn. It’s important to ensure that you’re not breaching any confidentiality contracts if you’re talking about budgets, etc. Share your excitement about gathering your information, and ask your boss if you could use it to update your LinkedIn profile. To ensure that you’re giving off a positive message, explain that you’d like to use the information on LinkedIn to highlight company success and draw in potential clients. When it comes to writing an effective resume, including data to highlight your value and articulate your achievements is key. You can calculate metrics and achievements on your own, but sometimes it’s important to reach out and gather additional information from a manager or boss. This conversation can seem intimidating for fear of sending the wrong message, but as long as you approach it with positivity, reaching out to your boss to gather data for your resume can be a really great experience. This article originally appeared on Glassdoor and is reprinted with permission.