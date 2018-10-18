Is Netflix racially personalizing artwork for its titles?

How companies advertise to you says a lot about how they see you.

It was a couple of years ago now that I realized Netflix saw me as a real man’s man. Why else would the company try capturing my attention with a harpoon of dude-bros?

"Netflix, do you happen to have any original series about that dudelife?" pic.twitter.com/YhDWrnOzPh — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) April 17, 2016

My viewing history decreed these shows the ones I’d be most interested in, and furthermore, that they should be displayed thusly–with nary a woman in sight. (God forbid I be reminded of my ex or, like, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and close out the tab in a blind rage.) This centering of testosterone went beyond recommending new shows; it crept into the display art for shows I’d already seen. Perhaps it was my predilection for Scorsese movies that led to the erasure of Tina Fey.

It's almost quaint that Netflix thinks 30 Rock is an Alec Baldwin vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xwomk8zvoy — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) May 20, 2016

As one writer pointed out on Twitter this week, though, the personalization of artwork in Netflix’s title recommendations does not merely break down along gender lines. Netflix’s art algorithm may also have a racial component, too.

Stacia L. Brown tweeted on Thursday about the poster art Netflix customized on her behalf for the film, Like Father. On her account, caucasian costars Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammar are nowhere to be seen, replaced instead by a pair of POC side-characters who barely figure into the movie at all.