This smart coffee mug can track your caffeine intake

The Ember electronic mug –which can automagically maintain your favorite poison at exactly your favorite temperature for as long as there’s liquid inside–has a new superpower: Thanks to an app update, the mug now integrates with Apple Health to keep track of how much caffeine you drink.

The company claims that this will work with Apple Health’s sleep- and heart rate-tracking apps to detect any correlation between the intake of coffee and those health vectors. So, in theory, if you are downing six cups a day, that may explain why your night sleeping patterns are crap or your heart is beating faster than normal. (Though keep in mind: Many health apps that don’t rely on direct vitals–like pulse, sugar levels, or temperature–have less-than-stellar track records.) So can Ember really tell you how much caffeine you are taking in without analyzing the precise caffeine percentage in your coffee, which varies according to factors like its origin, toasting, and brewing method?

Probably not. But it’s still offering a rough picture, which must be enticing to health-obsessed people.

Then there’s the rest of us who live on purified caffeine and chocolate éclairs, and only one thing matters: The Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug–which was originally imagined by design studio Ammunition Group back in 2015–now comes in snow white. Why is this important? It is not at all. Works just like the black one, but it looks cooler–in a 2001: Space Odyssey kind of way.

You can only get this white model for $150 at Apple online or in the company’s physical stores. And any existing Ember uses can update the app to start tracking their addiction right now.