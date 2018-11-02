Final “House of Cards” season goes all in, borrows from our insanely awful reality

House of Cards began its first term just after Obama was re-elected for his second. Now, it’s going out in the middle of Trump’s almost cartoonishly catastrophic run as president. Perhaps the increased eventfulness of real life these days is why the show draws from it more than ever.

I personally stopped watching House of Cards after its fourth season in 2016. There was no major decision to wash my hands of it. The show had qualitative peaks and valleys, like most shows, but ended its fourth season on a promising note. (Kevin Spacey’s malevolent president, Frank Underwood, wanted to start a war, and his co-conspirator wife, Claire, played by Robin Wright, was now breaking the fourth wall to address the audience directly alongside him.) By the time the fifth season rolled around, though, things had changed. The world had changed.

Keeping up with all the grisly details of the nascent Trump administration provided more spine-tingling twists and turns than any fictional political thriller ever could. There was a sprawling cast of characters catering to the sordid whims of a veteran TV personality, when they weren’t backstabbing each other. It wasn’t exhilarating. It was exhausting. The last thing I personally wanted to come home to at night was more political intrigue from a duplicitous president.

A few months after that fifth season premiered in the summer of 2017 came further disincentive for watching House of Cards. The show’s producer and star, Kevin Spacey, was outed as an alleged sexual predator, who reportedly made the work environment around the Netflix series toxic. He was summarily dismissed from the show, an early scalp for the #MeToo movement, and the future of House of Cards looked altogether uncertain. Months later, Netflix announced it would go on with a final, Spacey-free season.

With the midterm election just four days away, today Netflix delivers us eight episodes centered around President Claire Underwood’s administration. (If you want to find out more about her unusual character arc from First Lady to President, there are many comprehensive recaps available online.) Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood is now dead, and the circumstances around his death comprise an unfolding mystery. On paper, it may read like fan service for the Still With Her set to have a First Lady finally succeed her husband into office, but the comparison is not flattering. Robin Wright steely-gazes the hell out of her part, but the character of Claire Underwood is a morally vacuous manipulator, just like her husband, with bodies under her Ferragamo belt.

House of Cards’ swan song sort of toggles between what it might’ve been like had Hillary Clinton become president and what many people in the country wish it were like for Donald Trump right now. In order to create this political bouillabaisse, the chefs stir in a lot of ingredients from real life. Below is a spoiler-lite rundown of them.

The #MeToo Movement