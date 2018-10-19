CEOs, here’s what you can do about your employees’ lack of productivity

I was at lunch with a group of CEOs in New York City and said the following things to them: Millennials don’t suck. Their managers do. As you can imagine, it went over about as well as a black tuxedo at a party where the dress code is all white.

But here’s the thing. While workers have a responsibility to be good employees, the people in charge need to take responsibility. If you think about it, the current professional landscape is composed of five different generations: traditionalists (also known as the “silent generation”), baby boomers, gen-X, millennials, and the first wave of gen-Z. The combination makes for a complicated landscape, along with the ever-changing job market and the introduction of many new technological tools.

But some of the things that hold our workers back, and ultimately hinder the success of most businesses, have stayed the same. I’ll give you a clue–it has something to do with leadership. CEOs create the conditions for workers to thrive and prosper. Are you a leader and don’t know where to begin? Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Tie HR to performance

We’ve been expecting far too little of HR. For too long, many people responsible for training, development, hiring, and employee retention have had a comfortable ride. Now, I’m not saying that the entire HR world is like that–there are those who make hiring, training, and retaining the best employees a priority (those are the HR personnel you should absolutely hang on to).

But by tying performance metrics like retention rates, revenue targets, and employees’ assessments into their compensation, you’ll ensure that your head of HR does prioritize those things. After all, you want to hire people who are excited about improving these metrics.

2. Speak up

I get it. You have to be head down and focused on growing your business. But we in the U.S. have too many yo-yos in Washington, D.C., and at the state and local level, and they’re changing the rules pretty quickly. Everything from tax reform to labor laws impacts your business.

I moved my company to Newark, New Jersey, a few years ago. The first thing I did was knock on the door at city hall. We became active and even donated our platform to the city to help train their workforce. It’s not enough to vote if you want to see results–you need to hold your representatives responsible. Many laws today have a direct impact on the ability of companies to do business. From taxes to insurance to tariffs, these topics impact decisions that companies have to make. And these decisions result in either job growth and wage spikes, or layoffs and cutbacks.