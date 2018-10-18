Gmail gets its hooks into Box, Dropbox, and more

With a new feature called “compose actions,” users can save files directly to Dropbox, attach Jira or Bitbucket links with comments included, and attach files from Dropbox, Box, or Egnyte. (The Dropbox actions actually launched over the summer, but the others are new.) Google says more compose actions are coming soon, and they’ll be available through the G Suite marketplace.

Compose actions are an extension of Gmail add-ons, which launched last year. They also make use of Google’s recent Gmail redesign that added lots of new features and a fresh look. It’ll be interesting to see what other actions emerge as more developers get on board.