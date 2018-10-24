Watch Brian Grazer and Courteney Monroe at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Mention the word “genius” to 100 people and you’ll probably get 100 definitions. Everyone seems to have a different idea about what the word means, even if we can all agree that it’s not a synonym for Kanye West.

But two people whose definition of genius we should be paying attention to are Brian Grazer, cofounder of Imagine Entertainment, and Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks. The pair are speaking at a keynote event today during our Fast Company Innovation Festival for a conversation about their history-based anthology TV series Genius, which airs on National Geographic. The first season of the series dealt with the life of Albert Einstein, the second with that of Pablo Picasso, and the newest one with Mary Shelley. (No word yet on whether Kanye will get his turn.)

Update:

This event has already taken place. You can watch it in full via the embedded video below.