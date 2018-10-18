Sirius XM and Amazon are teaming up to promote Echo devices

The satellite radio company is looking for a way to move beyond vehicles to where more people listen to its content in their homes, reports Reuters . That’s why Sirius XM is partnering with Amazon to promote its Echo devices.

As part of the deal, Amazon will offer a free three-month subscription to Sirius XM to some buyers when they purchase an Echo device through Amazon’s website. Sirius XM in return will give away Amazon Echo Dots to customers that sign up for its subscriptions through Sirius XM’s website.

The partnership comes as more people than ever are shunning radio for streaming services–and the smart speaker market is heating up with most of the major tech players competing against Amazon’s Echo lineup in the home. In a statement, Amazon and Sirius XM said they are planning more initiatives together, including Sirius XM integration with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, later this year.