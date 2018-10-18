Tesla has lost its VP of manufacturing

Gilbert Passin, the company’s vice president of manufacturing, has left the company. Passin’s departure is just the latest in a string of high-level execs abandoning the company in the last 12 months. But the thing about Passin’s departure is no one seems to be certain of just when he left.

Business Insider first reported on Passin’s departure yesterday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The site noted that emails sent to his Tesla email bounced back as well. Yet Passin’s LinkedIn page says he’s still with the company. Sure, maybe he’s just forgotten to update his profile.

However, CNBC is reporting about a source who says Passin left Tesla months ago. In an email to CNBC a Tesla spokesperson said, “We’re not confirming, denying, or commenting on personnel matters.”

Passin had been with the company for nine years during which time he helped to launch the manufacturing of the Model S. Other execs beside Passin who have left the company in the last year include Tesla’s VP of engineering Doug Field, chief accounting officer Dave Morton, and chief people officer Gaby Toledano.