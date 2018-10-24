New Models is the intellectual Drudge Report for critical theory

This past summer, the Drudge Report surpassed the New York Times to become the sixth most trafficked U.S. media publication on the internet. The ubiquitous website features a melange of headlines—ranging from smut, to tribal politics, to disdain for the world’s elite, to just weird yet entertaining local stories. Of course, the Drudge Report is also categorically not intellectual.

Now news consumers who share a different worldview have the opportunity to engage with their own Drudge-like website, thanks to a new project called New Models. While its main interface is an aggregator that looks an awful lot like Drudge, the content is different. It’s more of a lit-crit aggregator than a receptacle for the day’s hate reads. The current layout has categories that include “Structural Sexism,” “Art & Cultural Production,” and “Cops & Kardashians.” The links range from culture magazines, to literary journals, to even YouTube videos.

The millennial-aged people behind New Models come from slightly different backgrounds, although they’ve run in similar art and theory circles. Carly Busta used to work in the print world, including art magazines like Artforum, where she witnessed media consumption patterns becoming usurped by digital platforms. As Facebook and Twitter rose to ascendance, Busta recalls, “You had to be subservient to the rhythms of social media.” The places she worked and wrote for followed the platforms’ lead, believing that they had to win at social media to survive. Ironically, it was this social media ecosphere that was strangling these institutions. All this got Busta to thinking about ways to attract people’s attention outside of this platform-centric model.

It was a similar story for Julian Wadsworth–also known as Lil Internet–who has the kind of diverse background you might expect from someone with his chosen name. He’s worked in music, and on larger media/advertising projects. He’s also done audio and video direction, as well as media theory writing. But Lil Internet says few outlets bridge those analytical, more academic modes of thought with the current cultural moment. “There’s no outlet,” he says, for writers and creators who aren’t quite in the academic world but are dabbling with the bigger themes of media and network theory. And when there are articles that do focus on this intersection, “Those pieces were always scattered and hard to find.”

The ultimate goal for New Models, says Lil Internet, is to “create an aggregator that synthesized some of the most interesting macro-level systems of thought.” Which is to say, New Models is a place for people who want to read a mix of cultural and media criticism without having to trawl Twitter to see what their former art history and political theory professors are sharing.

Right now, New Models is both its aggregator home page–which launched last June–as well as a podcast (the first episode aired in late May). The site decidedly has no ads on it–in contradistinction to Drudge, which, the founders point out to me many times during our conversation, is known to contain tracking software that plants cookies on unknowing users’ devices. The audio component is spearheaded by a third cofounder, Daniel Keller, an artist who describes one of his primary themes as “internet speculation.” Much of his work, he says, focuses on how people digest internet culture. Keller sees the podcast as a way to approach exactly those kinds of topics.

All three of the brains behind the site currently reside in Berlin (or at least, as they put it, pay taxes and rent there). While New Models is a primary project for them for the time being, they continue to pursue their own personal forays as well.