Watch Jennifer Garner live at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

When she’s not starring in TV shows like HBO’s Camping, Jennifer Garner is out trying to invest in the future of our planet, and what better way to do that than by making sure children have healthy food?

Garner will speak about this topic during a keynote event today as part of our Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. The event will offer a look inside Once Upon a Farm, the organic family food brand that Garner cofounded, and where she serves as chief brand officer. She’ll be joined by her cofounder John Foraker, the company’s CEO.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET today on our main stage at the 92nd Street Y. If you’re looking to watch it online, you can access the live stream at this link or via the embed below.