Watch Kerry Washington live at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Imagine this scenario for a moment: You’re a beloved TV star, famous throughout the world and coming off one of the top-rated shows on U.S. network television. As your next act, why on earth would you choose the frenzied, frenetic schedule of a play, performing eight grueling shows a week for 800 people in a theater in midtown Manhattan?

Chalk it up to the “enduring power of live performance,” that special connection that can only be forged between a performer and a flesh-and-blood audience. In age when TV is streamed on demand and our digital devices bombard us with annoying notifications to no end, the live stage still holds a unique allure among many performers, including Scandal star Kerry Washington, who returned to Broadway this month for Christopher Demos-Brown’s new play, American Son.

Washington will discuss why she keeps returning to the stage at the opening keynote event of our Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. It’s a topic I personally feel passionate about, and I’ll be on hand to cover the conversation between Washington and Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta.

The event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 23, at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch a live stream here or via the embedded video below.