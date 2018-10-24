Watch Pharrell Williams live at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

The second day of keynote events kicked off this morning for our Fast Company Innovation Festival , and anyone who cares about the illusive nature of creativity and collaboration is not going to want to miss Pharrell Williams, who will discuss the topic along with Illumination’s Chris Meledandri at 1 p.m. today on our main stage in New York City .

It’s actually a great topic for the age of YouTube and Instagram, where anyone with a smartphone and a little bit of personality can become a celebrity without collaborating with anyone. I confess I sometimes fear collaboration is becoming a lost art. Hopefully, Pharrell will tell us otherwise.

You watch a live stream of the keynote at this link or via the video embed below.