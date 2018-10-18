Exclusive: Will Americans ditch the gym for the Peloton model? Survey sheds light

With the onslaught of at-home connected fitness innovations–everything from Peloton to smart rowing machines , even weight lifting systems –one wonders: Will Americans soon prefer working out in their living room versus going to the gym?

As the health and wellness category continues to explode, the U.S. fitness market has swelled to more than $30 billion, with approximately 16% of the population holding a gym membership card, reports the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA). We’re sweating (or simply paying gym fees) more than ever before: Membership increased more than 10% over the last three years.

But how many Americans will really ditch the gym for these new smart cardio tools, many of which cost well over a $1,500? Will convenience soon trump the neighborhood boutique fitness studio?

A new report from user insights platform Alpha looks at whether consumers are ready to bunker down inside, as well as the biggest obstacles facing the $14 billion home fitness equipment market. In their findings, analysts learned that 54% of Americans who work out at least once a month are interested in buying an at-home fitness system, but several concerns keep them from pulling the trigger.

Of those surveyed, 34% claimed they have “no room in their home or apartment” for the equipment, while 24% said the trendy systems were too expensive. In third place, 11% said they simply preferred the live environment of fitness classes.

While those all seem like reasonable objections, it’s interesting that the majority did not single out price, notes Alpha cofounder Nis Frome. “The rest of the objections seem easier to overcome than being too expensive,” says Frome via email. He also echoed what many industry insiders have said before: Prices will continue to drop as tech advances and adoption continues to grow.