22 Halloween costume ideas that won’t get you in trouble at work

Halloween is coming, and in some offices, that means the office Halloween party is fast approaching, too. While you may think your sexy Handmaid’s costume or Steve Jobs costume is hilarious, you don’t want to be the kind of person who alienates all the women and Apple fans in your office by your insensitive attire. And let’s not forget that, every year, someone seems to go viral after wearing an ill-conceived costume, only to face enormous social media backlash—and sometimes even get fired.
To help avoid that happening to you, here are a few work-appropriate Halloween costume ideas that won’t earn you a scolding from the HR department:
- Microsoft’s Clippy
- Zombie MySpace
- A Herman Miller Aeron Chair
- A No. 2 pencil
- Facebook’s new community standards
- Beige
- The Houston Astros left field
- A giant rabbit
- Ghosts
- Non-Twilight vampires
- Harry Potter
- Elon Musk on a podcast
- A carrot
- Gary Vaynerchuk
- A full office watercooler (JK, that doesn’t exist!)
- The ghost of Friendster
- A Seamless delivery driver (you’ll be really popular!)
- An Instagram influencer
- An anonymous corporate drone
- A regular drone
- A fax machine
- Anything that is not “slutty,” misogynistic, racially insensitive, culturally appropriative, or involves mocking the HR department to their faces