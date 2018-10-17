Light ’em up! Canada legalizes marijuana

As of midnight last night, Canada is now the second country to legalize recreational marijuana (the first was Uruguay), CNBC reports. Canada, which has had legal medical marijuana since 2001, decided to make the drug legal recreationally because of changing social attitudes toward it. And retailers aren’t waiting to see what demand is like. An Associated Press survey found that 111 legal pot shops are opening today to sell the legal drug–with many more shops to follow.
Besides buying pot in stores, Canadians can order the drug online and have it mailed to their homes. In order to buy marijuana, Canadians will need to be either 18 or 19 years old, depending on the province. In addition to legalizing the drug, a federal Canadian official also revealed that Canada will pardon anyone with a conviction of possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the now-legal limit.