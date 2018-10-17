God help us, Facebook is bringing back the Real World

And the irony couldn’t be any thicker. The social network that has lost all credibility this year due to multiple data and privacy breaches will bring the original reality television program about surveilling a group of people back from the dead. Facebook is teaming up with MTV for the relaunch, which will stream exclusively on its Watch service, reports Variety .

There’s not too many details about the Real World relaunch yet, but Facebook says it will be a “reimagined” version of the ’90s hit, and the show will feature three location-specific seasons with different casts in the U.S., Mexico, and Thailand. Announcing the reboot, Matthew Henick, Facebook’s head of content planning and strategy, said:

“The Real World made history as the world’s first original reality show and trailblazing social experiment–and we’re thrilled to reboot the show for today’s audiences–representing and amplifying the real life, real people, real places, and real social tensions of each country.”

God, it sounds like he’s describing Facebook, doesn’t it?

The new rebooted Real World will premier on Facebook Watch in spring 2019.