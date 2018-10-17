“The End of the World” is coming–in podcast form, anyway

There’s a new podcast to add to your playlist for your trip to Mars : The End of the World, an iHeartRadio original, hosted by Josh Clark, whom you may recognize as the cohost of Stuff You Should Know (iHeartMedia is making good use of its purchase of HowStuffWorks , apparently).

As you may have heard, the world is in a state of crisis, and climate change is putting our very future on the line. On the new show, Clark looks at the state of humanity, its interaction with technology, and what existential risks the human race faces from the universe out there—or more frighteningly, from right here on Earth. Over the course of 10 episodes, Clark will chat with those most likely to know what humanity is up against and whether we are too clever for our own good, including astrobiologists, philosophers, economists, and transhumanists.

Hate to say it, but it’s not looking good for us humans. “Over the course of creating this series, I’ve gone from just interested in this stuff to coming to believe that humanity is in real danger of going extinct by our own hand soon,” Clark says, “I hope listeners will come to see it too and that we’ll all start to do something about it.”

“My thoughts on whether there is other intelligent life out there has definitely changed over the course of [the show]. I personally think now that it’s just us humans, alone in the universe,” Clark adds. “But I also think the idea we’re alone is much weirder than the idea of aliens, and I wanted to get to the bottom of that. It turns out that at the bottom, the answer appears to be that we’re alone, because either we’re the only life that ever evolved to this point or something killed off all the other intelligent life. And if that’s true, then is it our turn next?”

To find out, subscribe to The End of the World.

