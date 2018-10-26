5 signs that you need to abandon (or change) your career plans

When it comes to their careers, some people choose to take opportunities as they come. Others have a five- to 10-year plan, and meticulously try to stick to it.

Of course, there are plenty of benefits for having clear long-term goals. But life doesn’t always follow a linear path, and the road that you think will lead to your destination might not be the best way to get there.

Here are five circumstances where you might need to step away from that rigid plan you’ve set for yourself, and when it might be time to create (and follow) a new one.

1. When your job is affecting other areas of your life negatively

When job stress gets serious, it can start impacting other areas of your life–whether it’s your health, relationship, or emotional well-being. Leadership expert Colonel Jill Morgenthaler previously told Fast Company, “I tell people to try not to bring those problems home because the people at home can’t solve them.”

But sometimes when the situation is severe, you can’t help but let those problems affect you, particularly when you’ve exhausted your options in terms of solving them with your employer. In this case, it might be best to leave altogether, and either look for a new job (if you want to stay in the same field) or a new career.

2. When your job (or the company you work for) no longer aligns with your values

While it’s wishful thinking to expect to always be passionate about your job, it should at least give you a sense of pride and meaning. As author and emotional intelligence expert Harvey Deutschendorf previously wrote for Fast Company, “If telling people where you work makes you cringe, it’s a good sign you don’t have much respect for the company that employs you. Maybe the company is even doing something that goes against your personal morals and makes you feel uncomfortable.”

3. You’re not building the reputation you want at your current company

For the most part, your actions build your reputation. However, there is an element of external perception that’s not necessarily in your control. Career change strategist Joseph Liu shared his experience in a 2016 Fast Company article. When he left a global marketing role for an international brand to become an entrepreneur, he immediately noticed the shift in perception. He wrote: