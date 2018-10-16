Netflix just keeps growing larger than anyone predicted it would

Analysts keep setting the ceiling and Netflix keeps crashing through it.

The video streaming giant said today it added an impressive 5.87 million global subscribers in the third quarter of 2018, far higher than a FactSet estimate of 4.46 million cited by CNBC. Domestically, Netflix added 1.09 million subscribers, compared to an estimate of 673,800.

All told, the Los Gatos, California, company now has more than 137 million subscribers around the world, including 130 million paid members.

Netflix shares soared in after-hours trading after the earnings beat, topping $398.

According to the company, the future looks even brighter. Netflix said it expects subscribers to grow by another 9.4 million in the fourth quarter, up 13% compared to last year.

Here are a few key points from the company’s Q3 report:

Revenue : $4 billion, compared to $3 billion a year ago

: $4 billion, compared to $3 billion a year ago Diluted earnings per share : 89 cents, compared to 29 cents a year ago

: 89 cents, compared to 29 cents a year ago Total streaming additions : 6.96 million, compared to 5.3 million a year ago

: 6.96 million, compared to 5.3 million a year ago Long-term debt: $8.3 billion, compared to $6.5 billion at the end of 2017

Now let’s take a second to ponder that last bullet point because it’s not great. Netflix’s ballooning debts have become an increasing concern among some analysts and investors, especially as it bulks up in the face of creeping competition from Disney and now AT&T. And while it’s seen its share of healthy growth spurts over the last several quarters, the company significantly missed its subscriber forecasts just three months ago, sending shares in a free fall.