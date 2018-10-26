Diane von Furstenberg: I was an icon—now, I’m the oracle

In 1972, Diane von Furstenberg started her namesake fashion line that would launch a thousand wrap dresses. More than 40 years later, she continues to be a champion for women , empowering them with fashion as well as mentorship and financial support. “People ask, ‘What is a DVF woman? What is it that I try to give women?'” she said during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday. “It’s really for them to feel in charge.”

That’s the very feeling von Furstenberg sought to bottle for herself when she started her company. “I wanted to have a man’s life in a woman’s body,” she said. “[Being] independent was my goal.” But while she was at the helm of–and synonymous with–her brand for years, it was only in this decade that she really saw herself as a designer. “I didn’t study design,” she said. “I thought of myself as a woman who made clothes for other women.”

Von Furstenberg was joined on stage by another woman in charge: Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, the women-focused dating app that requires female users to make the first move. Both women talked about the challenges they face as women in leadership positions.

“There’s been this insecurity that I’ve had the last few years–that I have to overcompensate and be overly nice to get respect and get my point across,” Wolfe Herd said. It’s only recently that she has “let go of trying to be nice” and stopped worrying about being liked. “That’s not being kind,” she continued. “That’s being phony. I think there’s this huge difference between being nice and being kind. And being kind is sometimes not so nice.”

Von Furstenberg added that being nice feels passive; being kind, on the other hand, is more “active.”

In the age of #MeToo, as moderator and journalist Cindi Leive pointed out, female leadership seems especially urgent. “What terrifies me is I’ve heard a lot of men say, ‘I won’t be in a room alone with a woman. I’m going to be accused,'” Wolfe Herd said. “And I’m like yes, if you’re a predator, you’ve got to be worried!”