Adobe is doubling down on voice interfaces

Voice interfaces are everywhere today–in your house, in your car, and in your phone. However, designing them remains a challenge, since most tools and software are still primarily oriented around visuals.

No longer. At its annual MAX conference this week, Adobe announced it’s now integrating voice prototyping inside of its design software application XD, enabling designers to layer voice experiences right on top of visual interfaces as they build them. It’s a tool that could be used when designing interfaces for devices like the Echo Show, Amazon’s voice-controlled smart screen, or Google’s newly released Hub, as well as in a mobile app that takes advantage of voice.

Instead of having to rely on developers to build voice experiences, designers can test them out beforehand in XD. Voice simply becomes another type of interaction you can add to your prototype. Then, the software uses your computer’s microphone so that you can use voice commands to trigger different actions. The program will even talk back to you so you can get a sense of the entire flow.

Adobe’s move toward embracing voice experiences points to an increased demand among designers for ways to work with this increasingly ubiquitous technology. But it’s not a fix for voice platforms’ continued problems–in particular, their inability to understand anything but the most simple of pre-programmed sentences.