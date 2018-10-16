JetBlue wants to send you on a mystery vacation—here’s how to try your luck

In its latest bid to get on Santa’s good side, JetBlue is inviting U.S. customers to #CheckInForGood: Destination Unknown.

The airline’s new goodwill and good works contest kicks off today and runs through October 26. Would-be do-gooders can enter online at jetbluecheckinforgood.com and prove they would look good in tights and a cape—and can write a compelling 150-word essay.

If your entry is selected, you and a guest, plus up to 49 other winners, will be swept off on a JetBlue plane for three days of good deeds and good works to a mystery destination, alongside some of the airline’s crew members and nonprofit partners. The flight takes off on November 27 and will return passengers on November 30.

Here’s how it works: