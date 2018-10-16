Lyft is introducing a U.S. subscription service

The inevitable business model singularity has arrived, which is to say the Netflix for Ubers has arrived via Lyft. Which is to say . . . that Lyft is officially introducing a subscription service in the U.S. The company has been testing out this model for a while now, and is now making it available to all passengers in the country.

The service works like this: Those who decide to sign on to the “all-access plan” pay $299 a month, which will pay for 30 rides worth up to $15 each every month. After that, they get an extra 5% off each ride.

Essentially, this is a service for people who use ride-sharing apps often for commutes and whatnot. According to Lyft, this service is worth as much as $450 each month.

Many have been waiting for this announcement for a while, as the service has been beta-tested in places around the country. This is essentially Lyft trying to lock in more monthly users as a way to gain on competitors such as Uber. It’s just one of many new programs the company has been trialing.

We’ll have to see if people are interested in shelling out that much money. Although, as the New York subway system continues to be less and less reliable, this could become an alternative for those who don’t want to spend their mornings on stalled trains.