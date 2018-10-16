Elon Musk: new, improved Tesla Autopilot chip coming soon

The Tesla CEO tweeted that a new chip that improves the Autopilot features of a Tesla will be available in six months. The new chip will be available in all new production Teslas at that time. But Musk also revealed the new chip will be available for Tesla’s previously purchased vehicles, too.

~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2018

For existing Tesla customers who ordered the full self-driving package with their car, they will be able to get the new chip installed in their vehicle for free. Those who didn’t pony up the cash for the full self-driving package will be able to get the new chip installed for about $5,000.

In another tweet, Musk said the new chip will improve Autopilot’s performance between 500% and 2,000%.