Relax New Yorkers, Apple has fixed its bagel emoji

When Apple released the first iOS 12.1 beta earlier this month, it contained more than 70 new emoji–including a bagel. But the look of the most delicious bread roll in the world seemed too artificial for some. For example, here was the reaction from Grub Street:
This is an emoji that New Yorkers and bagel lovers around the world have been expecting for a long time and the disappointment is truly overwhelming. Take a look at this clearly machine-cut monstrosity with its stiff and bready interior, which couldn’t possibly be redeemed by a few minutes in a toaster.
And let’s talk about that distressingly smooth crust. What midwestern bagel factory did this bagel come out of? And is it really a bagel if there isn’t a disgusting amount of cream cheese that needs to be wiped off with a napkin before you can consume it?
Well, true bagel lovers can rest easy now. As of the latest iOS 12.1 beta (released this week), Apple has completely redone its bagel emoji. It now features rough, realistic textures and a heaping of cream cheese. Thankfully Apple nipped this in the bud quickly before we have #bagelgate or something.
After complaints, Apple has replaced its bagel emoji with a new design that includes cream cheese https://t.co/9lKMCf3aLa pic.twitter.com/NSiwZ4Idx7
— Emojipedia ???????? (@Emojipedia) October 15, 2018