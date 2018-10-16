A dating app for Donald Trump lovers leaked its user database

A new app called Donald Daters makes it finally possible for Donald Trump-loving individuals to find each other and procreate. The service launched yesterday, with a bit of fanfare–including, of course, Fox News . But it seems the people behind the app weren’t so careful when it came to user security. Within a day, a security researcher was able to download and share the entire user database.

“All your personal information is kept private,” the app’s website proclaims. But the researcher, Baptiste Robert, was able to unearth names and profile pictures, as well as potentially a way to read their private messages. According to Motherboard, the issue is a “misconfigured database,” which allowed Robert to go into it.

Motherboard writes that it seems that not too many people are using the program just yet–another report says about 1,600. There even appears to be messages from users who also notice too few people on the site and lament shelling out the cash for it.

The app was made by Emily Moreno, who was a former campaign aid to Marco Rubio. Multiple news organizations contacted her about the security incident, and she did not respond. For good measure, I reached out too. If I hear back, I’ll update this post.

For now, poor Trump-loving singles will either have to risk having their data breached, or just have to wade through the liberal muck that is Tinder.