LeBron James on Blaze Pizza and how it’s the key to understanding his own brand strategy

Back in the old days, most pro athletes would sign almost any and every endorsement deal available. Hold the product, smile, cash the check.

Those days weren’t all that long ago (and still not completely gone), but LeBron James says his relationship with Blaze Pizza represents the future, forged in a culture of social media.

“Social media has totally changed how athletes should think about the companies or products they get behind,” James tells me. “This change has taken shape during my career. Athletes used to just take the endorsement deals to grab the cash. A drink deal, a fast food deal, a shoe deal, whatever other category or thing came your way. Now, you have to really think about the company. What do they stand for? What’s their marketing strategy? If I’m going to partner with someone, I need to be comfortable with taking you directly to my fans through my channels. It’s a totally different perspective from when I started.”

James became an investor in Blaze Pizza in 2012, then in 2015 left about $15 million of McDonald’s money on the table to become an official commercial brand ambassador for Blaze. His involvement–and massive fanbase–is a big part of why the company has been able to go from three to 300 restaurants across the U.S. (and a few in Canada) in just six years. That 300th store is set to open in Vancouver in mid-November, and according to research firm Technomic, Blaze’s 2017 sales were up 49%, to $271 million.

But the Los Angeles Lakers’s newest superstar would never have gotten involved if the concept, strategy, and product quality wasn’t there. “From day one, the best thing about Blaze has always been the quality of the product,” he says. “That’s the first thing that drew me to it. When you have a really good product that people enjoy, everything else takes care of itself. It’s also a brand that has been able to set itself apart in an increasingly crowded market, and that all goes back to the quality.”

Blaze cofounders Rick and Elise Wetzel say that was the plan all along. It wasn’t that long ago that a failed lunch mission to find some decent pizza in Pasadena, California, led them to a Chipotle and their a-ha moment. With a background in consumer packaged goods marketing and new product development at Nestle, the question that kept nagging them as they waited for their burritos was, “Why can’t we do this with pizza?”