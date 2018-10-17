Is it possible to have work-life balance?

I find thinking about work-life balance exhausting. The idea that we all should strive for a perfect equilibrium of work, family, health, and friendship seems like a recipe for stress. Anytime I’ve attempted to achieve it, I’ve failed miserably and felt worse about myself. As a result, I’ve given up aiming for it altogether.

But according to Tiffany Dufu, author of Drop The Ball: Achieving More By Doing Less, the problem with the idea of work-life balance is our own definition of it. In this last episode of the first season of the Secrets Of The Most Productive People podcast, we explore why the term has a gendered connotation, even though it’s an issue that both men and women face. Dufu also suggests that we can all benefit from lowering the expectations that we have of ourselves, and be forgiving when we don’t meet our self-imposed high standards. You can find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, RadioPublic, or wherever you get your podcasts.

This is the last episode for season one of Secrets Of The Most Productive People, but please stay subscribed as we’ll be back for season two with more productivity-related content. In addition, we have a bonus episode coming up, live from the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

