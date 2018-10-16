Why founders need to learn these three things to scale their business

Entrepreneurship is a journey that demands untold quantities of time, commitment, and personal courage. But it’s also a road that can bring great rewards–whether it’s witnessing your vision come to life, seeing your product solve a long-standing problem, or having complete control of your schedule. Unfortunately, these rewards also come with a high risk of failure. According to a 2017 report , only 51% of businesses that started in 2011 made it through to 2016.

The thing is, every business owner has a limitation on what they can personally create and achieve. To break that limitation, you need to learn how to scale yourself out of your organization. Yes, that means working toward making your presence unnecessary. After all, starting a company (or even running a successful one) doesn’t equal freedom; scaling your way out of the daily grind does.

Learn to delegate the “how”

There’s an old cliché that a business owner proudly “wears all the hats” in the organization. This idea is absurd and unsustainable. Even the best and brightest don’t know how to perform every single job function, and there is no way that any one person can juggle all of these things at the same time and still do them well.

Your job as a business owner is not to know how to do everything, and you definitely shouldn’t try to do everything yourself. You started the company. You may even have the capability to continue to run some (or most) of it. But once your organization gets to a certain level, you need to delegate if you want to grow. This includes the tasks that seem most familiar or comfortable, or those you think only you can do up to your high standards.

Your responsibility as a founder/CEO is as follows:

Who–hiring and firing

What–creating and sharing your big-picture vision

Where–establishing the future direction of the business

Why–giving your team purpose as they support your big-picture vision.

What vital piece is missing from the above? The how. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t pay attention to details, but you shouldn’t be fretting over every little one. Your job is to communicate and rally your employees around your vision, and let others be the doers and the experts in executing that. To do this well, you need to surround yourself with amazing “how” people.

Figure out how to make your daily presence unnecessary

Replicate your talent with a team so you can effectively “fire” yourself from everyday tasks. Your employees are the people who are going to help you get from “here” to “there.” Hire great people, then trust in their abilities. Trust them to figure out the how.