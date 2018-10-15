GoFundMe seems to have taken down a page for “homeless” Pete Davidson

It’s tough out there for Saturday Night Live costar Pete Davidson. First, we learned last night that his engagement with pop star Ariana Grande has come to an end. Now, a donation page for him on GoFundMe seems to have been taken offline.

For those blissfuly unaware of this piece of pop culture ephemera, let me provide some context: The comedian had a short, very intense romance with Ms. Grande. After dating for only a few weeks, the two announced their engagement and moved in together–which is absolutely what a normal couple would do. After that, the media pounced, following their every move and writing seemingly infinite profiles about them and their supposed undying love for each other.

The endless scrutiny, however, seems to have gotten to the duo, because last night TMZ reported that Davidson and Grande broke up. What a whirlwind this has been!

Twitter was ablaze with the news. People were shocked, not shocked, and everything in between shocked and not shocked. One fan last night felt especially bad, I guess, and made a GoFundMe for Davidson because he was likely homeless now. The page explained that the 24-year-old, who surely makes a good living starring on a popular weekly television show, “will need somewhere to sleep tonight.” It had a $2,500 goal, and it’s unclear how much money it raised before being taken down. (I reached out to GoFundMe to confirm that the company deleted the page, and will update if they have a comment about this for some reason.)

With that blow, poor Pete will have to shell out his own cash to find a place to crash. Lord knows where he slept last night. The only solace we have is TMZ‘s claims that the two “still have love for each other.” At least we have that.