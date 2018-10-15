Google is talking to Flipkart about launching its “shopping” tab in India

The search giant is teaming up with India’s e-commerce giant, as well as other e-retailers in the country, to launch a dedicated “shopping” tab on its search results page in India. The Economic Times broke the story , citing sources who that the project has been in the works for several months, will be piloted soon, and will go live by the end of the year.

A Google spokesperson later confirmed the story in a statement to the Economic Times, saying:

“We are always exploring options to help consumers find the products they want to buy more quickly and efficiently from local merchants.”

For now, Google will simply display direct links to the pages of e-retailers like Flipkart when the shopping tab launches, letting the search user easily find products and complete the purchase on the third-party site. So then what’s in it for Google?

One expert that spoke to the Economic Times says the new shopping tab is simply a precursor to Google setting up its own e-commerce marketplace in India. The country will one day overtake China as the most populous nation on the planet and has a growing middle-class base of consumers, making it an attractive place to set up shop for many internet giants. With the new shopping tab, it seems Google wants to be ready to take as big a cut of those growing consumer rupees as possible.