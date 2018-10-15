Former lead Google+ designer goes on epic tweetstorm about the service

Morgan Knutson came to Google in 2011 to lead the redesign on the search giant’s now-disgraced social network . He only stuck around for eight months before jumping the ship to Dropbox–and now he’s revealed why.

Knutson has gone on a multi-day tweetstorm about “how awful the project and exec team was.” In one tweet, Knutson says that the SVP behind Google+ had a vision of the service that was “fear-based”:

Vic’s product vision was fear-based. “Google built the knowledge graph, and Facebook swooped in and built the social graph. If we don’t own the social graph then we can’t claim to have indexed ALL the world’s data.”

The whole tweetstorm is an interesting read, which you can do by clicking through on the tweet below.