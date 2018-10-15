Meghan Markle is pregnant

Big news for all you royal family followers out there: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child. Kensington Palace has confirmed the news about the newly married couple.

The two royals are currently taking a trip to New Zealand, Australia, Tonga, and Fiji.

This comes only a few days after the most recent royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended that lavish event–perhaps they kept the news quiet to not overshadow it.

Now we can all go on with our day knowing that sometime in the next many months another extremely rich child is going to be born. Truly heartwarming.