Good news for Burrow fans: You can customize the look of your sofa now

Good news for Burrow fans: You can now customize the look of your sofa with throws and cushions. The company, which launched in April 2017, had previously offered only one product–an angular, mid-century modern-inspired sofa–which comes in a range of neutral colors and sizes.

Given the sofa’s simple aesthetic, these new products make sense, since they let you add some warmth, texture, and personality to it. Burrow has packaged its home decor accessories into four distinct looks: rustic, bohemian, industrial, and mid-century. The pillows start at $35 and blankets cost $79, so the idea is that you can inexpensively freshen up the look of your living room whenever you like.

Burrow has been growing at a fast clip of 20% a month. It recently received a $14 million Series A investment that has allowed it to open its first brick-and-mortar store. The brand has a few innovations: The sofa is modular, so you can keep enlarging it as your family grows. And instead of having to lug it home from a store, or have it delivered by movers, the box arrives at your door by mail.