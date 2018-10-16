Ikea’s extremely chill new collection just hangs out on the floor

Ikea’s latest, limited edition Självständig collection (which means “independent” in Swedish) is feeling a bit noncommittal–so you can too. This $20 mustard “cushion” might go on a couch, it might go on your floor, it might even go on your head. Really, all three are suggested. Ikea isn’t here to give you rules.

Självständig is the latest case of Ikea being weird. It’s a collection mostly defined by its floor-friendly cushions, which eschew adulting furniture frames for bohemian seating improvisation. It also tries to embrace the culture of Ikea hacking, with a series of modular, mix-and-match rugs. Oh, and on top of all that, it features bright, Memphis-style shapes and graphics–some of the time. Other pieces, like a $20 charcoal black bowl and paper lantern, both look more inspired by contemporary Japanese housewares.

The resulting mix is like Muji meets the late 1980s meets Pinterest. “It’s whatever,” Ikea explains. Yes, it certainly is. The collection is in stores now.